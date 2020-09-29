TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva took to social media today to mark her 59th birthday.

 

The 59-year-old actress sharing a photo of herself on her Instagram page appreciated family and friends who have always supported her

She wrote,

“59 and grateful for.. Family and Friends…for what lies ahead…most of all….for the steadfast Love of the Lord….🎶🎶🎶

The talented actress who started acting in 1990 has enjoyed a successful career and is one of the most sort after actresses in the industry.

Veteran actress, Joke Silva marks 59th birthday in style

