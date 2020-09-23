TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“We woke up today to find our gate missing, they stole our gate” – Lady laments

News
By Habeeb Bello
gate-stolen

A young lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media after she claimed that her family members woke up to realise that the gate of their house was missing.

The lady identified as Kamo Marven made the claim on Twitter and shared the picture of a building entrance without a gate.

Marven with the Twitter handle @KamoMarven got hilarious reactions after she shared her tweet as people ignored the seriousness of the post and made jokes of it.

However, Twitter user with the handle @blueEyeBallz tweeted:

Why do so many find it funny that things get stolen. We’re such a joke of a nation hence we’re not taken seriously.”

missing-gate

 

