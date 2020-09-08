TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets…

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija…

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5…

#BBNaija: Your actions are beginning to piss me off – Nengi tells…

Don Jazzy’s reaction to Lucy’s eviction from the…

You Need A Wife Like My Own – Burna Boy Shows Off Expensive Diamond Necklace His Boo, Stefflon Don Got Him

Entertainment
By San
You Need A Wife Like My Own - Burna Boy Shows Off Expensive Diamond Necklace His Boo, Stefflon Don G

Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has shown off the expensive jewelry his girlfriend, Stefflon Don gifted him.

Taking to social media, the African Giant gushed over his beau who’d gifted him a very thoughtful and expensive gift.  Burna showed off the diamond chain the English Rapper got him as he showered her with praises whilst calling her his “wife”.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Burna Boy urged his followers to get a lover like Stefflon Don.

READ ALSO

This one go bad o – Reactions as Wizkid and Burna Boy…

Fans send well wishes to Burna Boy’s parents, Samuel and…

Shortly after flaunting the jewelry for his fans to see, he then proceeded to show off his girlfriendl Steflon who was sitting pretty the car.

A close look at the pendant of the neckpiece shows a photo of Burna Boy’s late best friend, Gambo, making the gesture even more special.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Few hours after her disqualification from the house, Erica gets brand new…

Mama Laycon speaks after Erica’s disqualification from BBNaija (Video)

#BBNaija: Ebuka, organisers snub Erica after disqualification

BBNaija: “Kiddwaya played a role in me getting strikes in the house“ -Erica…

BBNaija: With Erica disqualified and Lucy evicted, check the votes Laycon got…

Laycon finally speaks on Erica’s disqualification

Erica’s fans,”Elites”set to raise a sum of 38.5 million as…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

You Need A Wife Like My Own – Burna Boy Shows Off Expensive Diamond…

Lovely Photos As Comedian, Woli Arole Visits Baba Suwe In His Ikorodu Residence…

Pastor Adeboye and wife celebrate 53rd wedding anniversary (photos, video)

Meet one of Alaafin Oyo’s oldest daughters, Princess Taibat who elebrated…

Reactions as Ghana launches her version of Big Brother, “Big Brethren Ghana”…

Man spotted selling Hushpuppi’s portrait in traffic for a ridiculous price…

#BBNaija: “Erica being disqualified was a silent group plan organized by Laycon”…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply