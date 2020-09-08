You Need A Wife Like My Own – Burna Boy Shows Off Expensive Diamond Necklace His Boo, Stefflon Don Got Him

Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has shown off the expensive jewelry his girlfriend, Stefflon Don gifted him.

Taking to social media, the African Giant gushed over his beau who’d gifted him a very thoughtful and expensive gift. Burna showed off the diamond chain the English Rapper got him as he showered her with praises whilst calling her his “wife”.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Burna Boy urged his followers to get a lover like Stefflon Don.

Shortly after flaunting the jewelry for his fans to see, he then proceeded to show off his girlfriendl Steflon who was sitting pretty the car.

A close look at the pendant of the neckpiece shows a photo of Burna Boy’s late best friend, Gambo, making the gesture even more special.

Watch the video below;