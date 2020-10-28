All The Times Bobrisky Has Proved He Is Insanely Rich – See The New House & Cars He Is Still Expecting (Photos)

Popular Nigerian transvestite, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky knows just how to grab the headlines for himself at any given time. The social media sensation is currently making the rounds after bragging to be the first Nigerian celebrity to own the latest iPhone 12 that was released in the US five days ago.

Bobrisky posted on her Instagram page flaunting her new iPhone 12 Pro and bragging about how rich she is to be able to afford iPhone 12 just a few days after it was released. “My iPhone 12 pro is here 710,000 Thanks @bestechnology_1 for fast delivery“. she simply wrote

Apple released four iPhone 12 variants this year, including a whole new model called the iPhone 12 Mini. The company is splitting these devices into two distinct categories: the regular iPhone 12 line and the “Pro” aimed at people who love photography and have more money to spend. Bobrisky opted for the Iphone 12 Pro that gives a ‘Max’ benefits at a lower price. But that is still one hell of cash to spend on a mobile device.

In the wake of Bob’s new hefty purchase, we would be talking about how he spends his millions and expensive items he splashes his hard-earned sums on. First stop will be Bobrisky’s cars:

A Brand New Mercedes-Benz GLE43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe

The cross dresser gifted her self this brand Mercedes Benz SUV mark her 29th years birthday, The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is offered in the following submodels: GLE-Class Coupe SUV. Available styles include AMG GLE 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLE 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A). The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic, 7-speed shiftable automatic. The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

Mercedes Benz CLA250

2019 Range Rover

Mercedes-Benz ML500

G-Wagon Worth N140 Million

Bobrisky took to his Instagram sometimes last month to announce the imminent arrival of his brand new G-wagon. He wrote:



“When dis gwagoon came out dis year d price was scaring 140million. I told myself I will buy it. God has has blessed me so much that I have to enjoy my money. Just ordered dis from @mayfaiiirrr I can’t wait. All d idiots that have look down me SHAME ON U. I’m fucking richer than all ur family ”

Bobrisky House

Bobrisky in 2017 had a big housewarming party where she celebrated the new house with friends. The new house situated in Chevron, Lekki is a five-bedroom duplex, she claimed that the price of all decorations and furnish is N12 million, she took to his Snapchat to show off the different sections of his house.

He is unto a next project as his mansion near completion. Recall that Bobrisky for some time has been hinting on moving to his new house. Well, he finally disclosed to his fans that he is almost through with the building. Sharing a video of the uncompleted mansion, Bobrisky asked his fans not to make noise about it yet, till he completes the building of the house.

Bobrisky has a reputation for flaunting his luxurious lifestyle on social media in a bid to put his haters to shame.

