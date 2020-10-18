Army launches ‘Crocodile Smile’ as #EndSARS protests spread to more cities

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By OluA

The Nigerian Army says it is set to start its annual exercise “Crocodile Smile” to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace, The Cable reports.

In a statement, Musa Sagir, army spokesman, said the exercise will begin across the nation from Tuesday.

“This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE V1 is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020,” Sagir said in a statement.

“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.

“This is the first ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army, once again, reassures all well meaning Nigerians of its commitment to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges members of the public for their support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise.”

