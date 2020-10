Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Ado Adamu Sha’iskawa, a retired Air Commodore in the Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna.

One Salisu Lawal Kerau, who confirmed the incident on Saturday morning, October 3, on Facebook, said the former Air Force chief was abducted from his residence by the gunmen.

Details about the incident is a little fragmentary. It is said that the victim hails from Shaiskawa quarters in Katsina State.