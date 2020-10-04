BBNaija: Why I allowed Laycon rock me, ignored Ozo ― Nengi reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-laycon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown finalist, Nengi, has disclosed why she danced more with the winner, Laycon than Ozo during parties in the house.

Nengi explained that she refused dancing with Ozo because she never wanted to pass the wrong signal to him.

Speaking during one of her media tours yesterday in Lagos, the Bayelsa-born reality star, however, admitted that Layon “rocked” very well while on the show.

she said, “ I didn’t want to give Ozo the wrong signal, that’s why I never danced with him like the way I did with Laycon. And Laycon rocks me wella.”

Ozo had savoured a sour relationship with Nengi while on the BBNaija reality television show.

While Nengi ensured that Ozo never got too close and personal with her, she was always seen with others, especially Laycon whom she danced with frequently.

