Former housemate on Big Brother Titans, Jenny O, has stated that the reality show caused her “more harm than good.”

The controversial media personality claimed while furiously condemning the ongoing harassment she experiences from trolls on the internet.

She lamented the fact that people were making fun of her for the show, which didn’t help her, and she warned them not to “annoy” her.

She took to the micro blogging platform Twitter (X) to write;

“Show that did more harm than good to me is what you people come online to drag me for. “Lol. Please don’t annoy me this afternoon.”

It would be recalled that Jenny O was evicted in the fourth week of the Big Brother titans show alongside her South African partner.