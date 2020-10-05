Blackface slams Wizkid over his tweet to Pres. Buhari

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian artiste and a former member of the defunct music group, Plantashun Boiz, Blackface, has taken to his Twitter handle to slam Wizkid over his comments on police brutality which he posted on Sunday on the platform.

Recall that the Starboy had joined in #EndSars campaign yesterday and while responding to a message President Muhammadu Buhari sent to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, over his ill health, Wizkid said, “Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/Sarz still killing Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern you for America! Face your country !!”

However, it looks like Blackface was not cool with Wizkid’s tweet as he tweeted, “Why don’t you face your music small man? I understand why that is difficult because it doesn’t have any substance #ChildrenOfNowAdays

“No be every verified account the person name on top dey control So it is possible that @wizkidayo account is being handled by an agent because I don’t believe Wizkid is that dumb to insult his father or his father’s mate(sic).”

