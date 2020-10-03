Buhari as of now, has done more than Jonathan – Malami brags

Comparing the major national projects done by the previous administrations , it is inconsequential to what the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has done; says the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation ,AGF, Abubakar Malami.

Malami explained that the Buhari-led administration could be rated highly in the area of infrastructural development.

The AGF stated this while hosting some members of the All Progress Congress, APC, in Abuja, yesterday.

Malami also emphasized that the current APC-led administration has performed more than its attackers.

He lamented that the current administration inherited massive unemployment from previous governments.

Malami said Buhari’s administration has been able to complete infrastructural projects past government budgeted funds but failed to execute them.

In a conclusive remark, the AGF said “at this junction ,our party is doing well. We have commendable achievements that can be seen all across the country and not mere heresay.

“In terms of infrastructures, this government has done much as well.

“This government has completed the projects that were there in the last 16 years ago; that were budgeted for year in year out without any meaningful progress.”