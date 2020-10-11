Cardi B kisses Offset and twerks on him as he gifts her a Rolls Royce for her 28th birthday after she filed to divorce him (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Cardi, whose birthday is today, October 11, got a Rolls Royce with her daughter, Kulture’s name embroidered on the seats as a birthday gift from her estranged husband Offset.

Cardi kissed Offset as he presented the car to her and even twerked on him before giving him a lap dance.

 

This comes only weeks after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset and days after she took to Instagram to reveals she’s “single”.

 

This is the second time in their three years of marriage that Cardi has threatened divorce but their actions at Cardi’s party has led to speculations there may still be hope for the marriage.

 

Swipe below to watch videos of Offset and Cardi at the party.

 

