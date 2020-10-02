Check out DMW first lady as Davido signs first female artiste, Liya to his label

DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has signed his first female act and he will be making an official announcement on social media anytime from now.

The new artiste will be Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) first female artiste.

Recall that earlier today, the award winning singer disclosed in a tweet that he is about to sign his first female act. He has now posted a selfie with Liya as they jetted out together to Abuja.

“Happy Friday 💜

ANNOUNCEMENT SOON 😈😈” Liya wrote on her Instagram.