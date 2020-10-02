TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi…

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged…

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

Drama as Nigerian mother disgraces her daughter in the hotel…

Check out DMW first lady as Davido signs first female artiste, Liya to his label

Entertainment
By OluA

DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has signed his first female act and he will be making an official announcement on social media anytime from now.

The new artiste will be Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) first female artiste.

Recall that earlier today, the award winning singer disclosed in a tweet that he is about to sign his first female act. He has now posted a selfie with Liya as they jetted out together to Abuja.

READ ALSO

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally…

Former Man United Star, Rio Ferdinand replies Davido’s post…

Happy Friday 💜
ANNOUNCEMENT SOON 😈😈” Liya wrote on her Instagram.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Grandpa & Daughter, What A Shameful Couple’ – Troll Drags Regina Daniels…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon discloses the housemate he was attracted to in the house to…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

Moment Laycon was welcomed by cheering crowd in Lagos as he returns back home…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Nengi reveals she doesn’t like the name ‘Ozone’ which…

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The Face Of His…

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who…

Check out DMW first lady as Davido signs first female artiste, Liya to his label

BBNaija: The moment ICONS struggled to pick money Laycon threw in the air while…

BBNaija: The heartwarming moment Kiddwaya approached a female fan on wheelchair…

BBNaija: Nengi and I are loyal to each other and it will remain like that till…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More