Check out the beautiful diamond owl-shaped chain gift DJ Khaled got from Drake to celebrate their friendship (video)

Entertainment
By OluA

In a show of appreciation of their friendship and success Drake bought a diamond owl and key pendant chain for DJ Khaled.

The DJ took to social media to flaunt the beautiful gift that his friend got for him.

Khaled explained that the iced-out chain looks exactly like the chain that Drake is wearing in the music video of Popstar and Greece, a song Khaled appeared on.

DJ Khaled shared a short clip on Instagram where he shows off the custom-made vanity item.

He captioned his post:

“Thank you @champagnepapi for this beautiful gift. Luv forever. #WETHEBEST #OVO Luv always KHALED KHALED.”

In the video, Khaled explains:

“It is always special when we connect. If you watch the Popstar video, Drake is wearing one and I now got one. It’s called brothers. This gift means so much to me, Drake got me a beautiful gift. Fully iced out and it’s so heavy.”

The expensive chain features Drake’s OVO owl mascot which is connected to the Khaled’s We The Best lion head. The main design of the chain is a key.

