Desmond Elliot and alleged quack surgeon, Dr Anu reportedly having an affair

Popular Nigerian actor turned politician, Desmond Elliot has been exposed by popular Instagram blogger.

According to Gist Lover, Desmond Elliot is cheating on his wife with alleged quack surgeon, Dr Anu of Med Contour.

This is coming after Desmond was called out by same blogger of allegedly dating Sophia Alakija’s elder sister and impregnating her under his wife’s nose.

Gist lover wrote:

“So here is why Desmond needs to regulate social media,After Social Media dragged his Side Chic,Med contour,Na that one dey ginger am underground so they can pursue gistlover on Instagram 😂😂😂I go no where,WE DIE AND RESURRECT HERE😛😛😛Anu you do well o,with your cut and join Yansh,you still dey nack person husband,Tueh 🤮🤮🤮Desmond with your palliative p*nis,oloko giveaway.i come in peace”