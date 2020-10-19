DStv, GOtv undergoing upgrade, not hacked

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By OluA

MultiChoice says claims circulating on social media that its entertainment platforms, DStv and GOtv, have been hacked was not true.

A representative of the company who pleaded anonymity told The PUNCH on Sunday.

It was gathered that the Pay-TV company was upgrading its system and had informed its subscribers via text messages last week.

The representative said all the stations were made available in order not to deny subscribers access to its services as its payment and self-service platforms would be inaccessible during the period of the upgrade.

