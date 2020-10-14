TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


End SARS: We don’t believe you are listening when nobody has been dismissed arrested and charged for the murder of innocent protesters and citizens – Genevieve Nnaji

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji in a latest statement has said Nigerians do not believe the Federal government is listening to the concerns raised by the #EndSARS protesters if nobody has been dismissed, arrested, and charged for the murder of innocent protesters.

According to her, accountability is the first step to change.

The actress stated this via her Twitter handle this afternoon.

”We don’t believe you are listening when nobody has been dismissed, arrested and charged for the murder of innocent protesters and citizens. Accountability is the first step to change. #EndSars #EndSWAT” she tweeted

