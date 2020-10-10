#EndSARS: I’ve always been fighting for Nigerians but not for political validation – Burna Boy reacts

Nigerian songster, Burna Boy has finally reacted to the #EndSARS protest which has gone viral on social media.

Burna Boy in an open letter stated that he decided to be silent for some time to gather his thoughts. He expressed fear of SARS morphing into a different entity with a different form and a different name.

He added that the major issue against SARS is profiling and this must be addressed by authorities.

Burna Boy went on to list several ways he will be showing his commitment to the #EndSARS protest while insisting that he has always been fighting for Nigerians.

He wrote;