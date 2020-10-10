TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style…

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

See your mates – Wizkid takes a swipe at Lauretta Onochie…

#EndSARS: I’ve always been fighting for Nigerians but not for political validation – Burna Boy reacts

Entertainment
By OluA
Burna boy-twice-as-tall

Nigerian songster, Burna Boy has finally reacted to the #EndSARS protest which has gone viral on social media.

Burna Boy in an open letter stated that he decided to be silent for some time to gather his thoughts. He expressed fear of SARS morphing into a different entity with a different form and a different name.

He added that the major issue against SARS is profiling and this must be addressed by authorities.

READ ALSO

Wizkid, Burna Boy and Skepta in studio making new music…

The next generation will take it to the next level — Wizkid…

Burna Boy went on to list several ways he will be showing his commitment to the #EndSARS protest while insisting that he has always been fighting for Nigerians.

He wrote;

It’s been an issue, it’s still an issue. innocent people being killed and profiled unjustly by our own country people.

I have ALWAYS been here Fighting for my people anyway and anywhere that can possibly bring genuine progress and not for any Political gain, accolades or public validation. I have tweeted, spoken , sang for years, I’m Glad everybody now sees the need to do more. So let’s do that, each of us, in his or her own way. Follow

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s Former Picture…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband asfter marriage…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Drama as man catches ‘business partner’ at protest ground, after he ran away…

We won, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t have a voice –…

Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after beating…

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

Buhari loses over 100K followers as Nigerians take #EndSARs protest to another…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More