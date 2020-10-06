TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#EndSARS: Minister of Youth, Sunday Dare urges Naira Marley to shelve planned protest

News
By OluA

Recall that controversial singer, Naira Marley in a tweet posted yesterday evening said the #EndSARS protest he will be leading will commence at about 9am today.

Well, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, in a statement has, however, appealed to Naira Marley to shelve the #EndSARSbrutality protest he  plans to lead.

The Minister appealed to him and others to shelve the protest as their grievances regarding SARS and police brutality are currently being addressed.

”I urge you and other youth not to embark upon any protest. Your grievances are being addressed at the highest level of government. As the Minister in charge of youth I know this is an issue that must be tackled. Government is doing just that.” The Minister tweeted

Naira Marley is yet to react to the Minister’s appeal.

