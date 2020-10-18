EndSARS protesters launch online radio, Soro Soke

Following days after setting up emergency helpline, protesters have now launched an online radio, Soro Soke.

According to the report the online radio channel, through effective and timely communication, is expected to aid the coordination of #EndSARS protests nationwide.

Soro Soke, a Yoruba sentence which translates as ‘Speak Up,’ had last week become a mantra of the #EndSARS campaign after protesters in Lagos State urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ‘soro soke’ whilst addressing the youths.

The Twitter handle of the station, @Sorosoke247, reads, “24/7 update on all things protest. We are for better nation powered by value for life and good governance.”