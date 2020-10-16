EndSARS: “We’re loosing focus, if we turn these protests to carnivals” – Actress Bisola Warns

Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, has warned #EndSARS protesters against turning the protest into a carnival.
Bisola is of the opinion that turning the protests into a carnival will only trivialise the frustrations that had led to the protests.
She made this known in an Instagram post on Friday October 14, where she wrote:
”My people, My people. If we turn these protests to carnivals, we are loosing focus oo and trivializing our frustration. Not everything is party party. Remember those who have died and those whose source of income has been halted.”
Also on her Instagram page, she wrote:
“I know Nigerians love to party and have a good time but please these protests are not Faaji Time. We never reach anywhere o, let’s not party away our future. What we want is for our Home (Nigeria) to be good for us and our generations to come.
To everyone donating and contributing one way or the other, THANK YOU.
#ReformNigeria #Thisisourhome #dontloosefocus #noteverytimeparty #sometimesstayontrack”
