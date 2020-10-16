EndSARS: “We’re loosing focus, if we turn these protests to carnivals” – Actress Bisola Warns

Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, has warned #EndSARS protesters against turning the protest into a carnival.

Bisola is of the opinion that turning the protests into a carnival will only trivialise the frustrations that had led to the protests.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Friday October 14, where she wrote:

”My people, My people. If we turn these protests to carnivals, we are loosing focus oo and trivializing our frustration. Not everything is party party. Remember those who have died and those whose source of income has been halted.”

