TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By…

Stop going to church, Christianity was brought to us by slave…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space…

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die –…

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex…

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” –…

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feels fantastic after second heart…

Happy birthday to my baby daddy – Toke Makinwa celebrates…

Fashola discovers hidden camera at Lekki Toll Gate, Nigerians react

NewsTechnology
By OluA

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Sunday, discovered a hidden camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle, in Lagos.

Fashola, led a Federal Government delegation on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to commiserate with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in the violence that rocked the state last week.

Those in the FG’s entourage include: Ministers of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mines and Industries, Olamilekan Adegbite, Niyi Adebayo, Trade and Investments and Olorunnibe Mamora, Health state. Also, some South West Governors such as: Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, and Lagos States, Kayode Fayemi, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Seyi Makinde, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, respectively, were on the inspection tour in the company of newsmen.

READ ALSO

Nigerian roads are not as bad as people claim –…

Federal Ministry of Power reveals the cause of the…

Fashola who discovered the camera during an on the spot assessment at the Lekki Toll Gate, subsequently, handed it over to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation. Fashola said the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements priory to the reported shootings for ulterior motives.

The minister, who picked up the camera with an aid of a handkerchief, handed it over to Sanwo-Olu, sating, “I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe.”

Nigerians have however taken to social media to react

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Trouble as Lagos chief priest invokes the gods to deal with hoodlums who stole…

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo…

Stop going to church, Christianity was brought to us by slave masters – BBA’s…

Check out Peruzzi’s response to a fan who begged for space in…

Whether one is happy or unhappy, one would still die – Cossy speaks on why…

Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

End SARS: “At a point, the protests got out of control” – Williams Uchemba

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

EFCC confirms attack on website, disowns lawyer who allegedly resigned from the…

Man advises men to be careful on the kind of ladies they keep as he recounts how…

I’m counting my money, I can’t hear you – Regina Daniels to critics

Terry Waya appeals to End SARS protesters to leave the streets for peace to…

Reactions as Reekado Banks unfollows Wizkid on Instagram few days after singer…

Encourage the man you like to pursue you without looking cheap – Eucharia…

Comedian Lasisi Elenu reveals his side mirrors were stolen during protest…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More