I certainly couldn’t ‘ve asked for someone better – Omoni Oboli’s hubby Nnamdi celebrates their 20th wedding anniversary

Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today, October 28.

To mark the day, Nnamdi took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of the couple and penned a lovely note.

He wrote:

Happy 20th Anniversary to us!!!

Time really flies!

It’s been 20 years???

Amazing!

I thank God for the years.

For the beauty of a relationship amidst all the fears.

The pain and sorrow and grace we’ve seen.

The journeys and places and levels we’ve been.

We don’t take it for granted that we got this far.

The children and blessings that show us God is truly extra.

We hurt, we cried, we live, we die.

We know and pray, for on God alone we rely.

It’s so easy to look back, forget, and think we made alone.

I’m grateful that we’re still a work that’s not yet done.

I wish you, my wife, many many more years together.

I certainly couldn’t have asked for someone better.

