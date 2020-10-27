TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home – Falz says as he celebrates 30th birthday

Entertainment
By OluA
Nigerian rapper and human right activist Folarin Falana better known as Falz has a lot to be grateful for as he clocks 30 years today, October 27.

Falz took to his social media handle to describe how it feels like to celebrate his 30th birthday amidst the situation of things in Nigeria in the past few weeks.

He wrote: Mixed feelings. It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate.

I have also now officially been on this earth for 30 years.

I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home 🙏🏽

 

Falz happens to be one of the top voices in the call to the end of police brutality in the country.

