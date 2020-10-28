Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku and Wife, Mary tests positive for coronavirus

The CEO of iROKO tv, Jason Njoku took to his official twitter page to disclose that him and his wife, Mary have tested positive for Coronavirus disease.

According to Jason, he has no idea on how he and his wife contracted the deadly disease but he believes its a phase that will pass.

The 39 year old however came to a conclusion that his enemies are working hard to get him.

“My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs Njoku and I tested positive for Covid19. I’m not feeling great but Mary is well. Literally no idea how I caught it. . But we shall see this pass too” he tweeted.

See how Nigerians are reacting to this;

official_edoboy1 wrote “Which one is enemies again, contacting the Virus doesn’t mean someone sent it to you via spiritual, Nigerians always looking for whom to blame.”

chimdi1 wrote “No need for enemies buh you guys will be fine”

vanessaobande wrote “Is covid-19 now a spiritual thing???”

dairyofanentertainer wrote “Speedy recovery.but everything no b enemy do am.”

osas_udochi wrote “Oga covid 19 is like the flu, provided u treat urself on time. No be enemies biko”