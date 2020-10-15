John Cena reportedly weds Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida

John Cena has married Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida, TMZ is reporting. The couple made their red carpet debut in October 2019 after getting together in March, following Cena’s well-covered 2018 split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.

TMZ notes that the two filed for a marriage certificate early in October and wed on Oct. 12 in Tampa. The outlet adds that Iran-born Shariatzadeh is a Canadian citizen and works for a tech company in Vancouver.

The marriage is Cena’s second: He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. He went on to date Bella for about six years before they canceled their wedding in April 2018, eventually parting for good in July of that year.

Bella, for her part, has since moved on with “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev. The couple got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed a baby boy this past summer.