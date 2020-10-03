Kanyamata will not work on me, ladies have tried and failed – Pretty Mike

“Kanyamata (sex herbs and potions) will not work on me. Some ladies have tried it but it did not work. I am friends with all the kanyamata sellers, so it would be a fruitless effort. “Some people think I am a sex addict or that I jump in bed with women but they forget that I am in women’s business as a nightclub owner. My business makes me an entertainer and I cannot afford to be boring. I am not what people see on Instagram. I am not a randy man that would jump into bed with anything in skirt. “People think I have a lot of lovers but I don’t. The stories people hear or believe about me make me popular and attract customers to my club. “If I was a boring subject, people would not want to associate themselves with me. However, people are curious about my personality and it is good business for me.”

When asked when would finally tie the knot, Pretty Mike noted that he was waiting for God’s time.

“When it comes to relationships, I don’t have anyone to flaunt. I find it hard getting into a serious relationship. It is not because I don’t want to but because the ladies are insecure.