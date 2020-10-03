TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More…

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi…

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5…

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged…

BBNaija: Laycon discloses the only housemate he ever told his…

“He Looks Like Chioma” – Fans React As Davido Finally Reveals The…

Kanyamata will not work on me, ladies have tried and failed – Pretty Mike

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Kanyamata-pretty-mike

Self-acclaimed fine boy and Nigerian socialite, Mike Nwogu, aka Pretty Mike, has made a new revelation of  how ladies have tried Kanyamata (Pleasure enhancer) on him and failed.

prettymikeoflagos

The Lagos club owner revealed in an interview with Saturday Beats that he had a line-up of women around him who wanted him to exit his nightclub business to get married but the socialite would not be pressured by any lady, not even with Kanyamata.

READ ALSO

COVID-19 is a tip of what is to come if you miss rapture…

A beautiful lady isn’t meant for only one man – Socialite…

prettymikeoflagos

In his words;

“Kanyamata (sex herbs and potions) will not work on me. Some ladies have tried it but it did not work. I am friends with all the kanyamata sellers, so it would be a fruitless effort.

“Some people think I am a sex addict or that I jump in bed with women but they forget that I am in women’s business as a nightclub owner.

My business makes me an entertainer and I cannot afford to be boring. I am not what people see on Instagram. I am not a randy man that would jump into bed with anything in skirt.

“People think I have a lot of lovers but I don’t. The stories people hear or believe about me make me popular and attract customers to my club.

“If I was a boring subject, people would not want to associate themselves with me. However, people are curious about my personality and it is good business for me.”

When asked when would finally tie the knot, Pretty Mike noted that he was waiting for God’s time.

“When it comes to relationships, I don’t have anyone to flaunt. I find it hard getting into a serious relationship. It is not because I don’t want to but because the ladies are insecure.

“It is difficult to meet a genuine lady that loves me for who I am, irrespective of what people think about me. I believe God’s time is the best. Some of the ladies I have met want me to leave the nightclub business.

But it is my source of livelihood and I cannot leave it to please anyone. The nightlife business means one would have a lot of women around one. They are the ones one would invite for parties and social gatherings and they would show up.

“I cannot have ugly female friends, so they are all beautiful and voluptuous. My girlfriends get intimidated by these things but I am at my peak right now.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Why I Ignored Nengi At The Last Saturday Party’ – Ozo Sheds More Light

I knew Erica before Big Brother but I don’t like her vibe – Nengi…

BBNaija: My Real Boyfriend Has Refused To Pick My Calls – Nengi Laments (Video)

The moment Laycon met his crush who is a popular OAP (Video)

Independence Day: Tacha exposes too much in new photo

BBNaija: Laycon is not marketable – Man says as he lists 5 housemates who…

Shocker! New photos raise speculations that Nengi was engaged before entering…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Kanyamata will not work on me, ladies have tried and failed – Pretty Mike

“Laycon changed a lot of things about me” – Vee recounts Laycon’s positive…

BBNaija: TrikyTee meets Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri (Video)

BBNaija: Why I will not be friends with Tolanibaj – Vee

Nigerians drag Google for listing Agbani Darego as ugliest Miss World ever

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises BBNaija Star, Erica At Her Abuja Meet-And-Greet (Video)

Man recounts how his girlfriend broke up with him because he cooks better than…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More