Lekki tollgate should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way – Alex Ekubo

Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has stated that the Lekki tollgate area in Lagos should be renamed in the memory of #EndSARS protesters who lost their lives at the spot.

This comes following a massacre that took place on the 20th of October at the tollgate area usually the #Endsars protest ground in Lagos.

Alex, however, suggested that as a sign of respect to the fallen comrades, the Lekki tollgate should get a new name that will symbolize a moment in history that should never be forgotten.

He wrote,, “Lekki Toll Plaza, should be renamed Lekki Memorial Way… & be made Toll Free… in Honor of our fallen comrades… Rt if you agree.”