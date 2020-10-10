TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her…

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style…

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why…

Checkout how Ned Nwoko celebrated Regina Daniels on her birthday

See your mates – Wizkid takes a swipe at Lauretta Onochie…

MC Oluomo allegedly gifts BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon, N2.5Million

Entertainment
By San

It has been reported that  NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo has given winner of BBNaija season 5 hosuemate, Laycon a huge sum of N2.5million.

Although the 26 year old rapper is yet to confirm this, but this was said to have happened after the reality star paid the socialite a visit at his residence in Oshodi, Lagos on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2020

Taking to his official Instagram page to share photos from the visit, MC Oluomo who is obviously an ICON wrote;

READ ALSO

Laycon’s win is the only thing Nigerians celebrated this…

‘It is not real’-Laycon’s unbelievable…

“It was a merry moment on Thursdays, Oct. 7, 2020, as Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya hosted the BBN lockdown winner -Laycon- and a team of youths.

The evening was marked with pump, funfair and an array of goodwill message for and from both icons (Laycon and MC Oluomo) As visitation winded down, Hon. Musa Babatunde Akanni(MAKA) who was the brain behind the evening asked Laycon and other youths present to join him in presenting an award of excellence to the state chairman of transport workers Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) for his outstanding support and contributions towards the development of the youths in Lagos State.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Bleaching Cream Helped Her Career”- Fans React As Erica’s Former Picture…

Ned Nwoko’s daughter, Julia celebrates stepmom on her birthday

Check out video as Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style (Video)

#EndSARS: Protesters hail Erica as she shares food (Video)

Ikorodu Bois feature on Steve Harvey’s TV show as guests

Reactions as Chacha Eke shares loved up photos with husband asfter marriage…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu elected for second term

Drama as man catches ‘business partner’ at protest ground, after he ran away…

We won, don’t let anyone tell you, you don’t have a voice –…

Bobrisky shows off his uncompleted mansion in new video

Ex DMW rapper, Lil Frosh finally speaks as he apologises after beating…

BREAKING: Presidency dissolves Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate…

Winners Chapel member told to exit the podium after asking why the church is…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More