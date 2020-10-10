MC Oluomo allegedly gifts BBNaija season 5 winner, Laycon, N2.5Million

It has been reported that NURTW chieftain, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo has given winner of BBNaija season 5 hosuemate, Laycon a huge sum of N2.5million.

Although the 26 year old rapper is yet to confirm this, but this was said to have happened after the reality star paid the socialite a visit at his residence in Oshodi, Lagos on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2020

Taking to his official Instagram page to share photos from the visit, MC Oluomo who is obviously an ICON wrote;

“It was a merry moment on Thursdays, Oct. 7, 2020, as Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya hosted the BBN lockdown winner -Laycon- and a team of youths.

The evening was marked with pump, funfair and an array of goodwill message for and from both icons (Laycon and MC Oluomo) As visitation winded down, Hon. Musa Babatunde Akanni(MAKA) who was the brain behind the evening asked Laycon and other youths present to join him in presenting an award of excellence to the state chairman of transport workers Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) for his outstanding support and contributions towards the development of the youths in Lagos State.”