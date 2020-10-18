NECO reschedules exams over #ENDSARS protests

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By OluA

The National Examination Council(NECO) has been forced to reschedule Paper I Computer Studies Practical’s scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020 to November 16, the Nation reports.

In a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, NECO, Azeez Sani, the council blamed the decision on the #ENDSARS protests that blocked the free movement of transport at the entrance gate into Benin City, the Edo state capital.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practical’s earlier scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020, 10 am to 1 pm. The examination of this paper will now hold on Monday 16 November 2020, 10 am-1 pm.

​”This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin.

“The NECO delivery truck had left its take-off point well in advance two days earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved intact and are in the custody of NECO’s vault.

​”While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.”

