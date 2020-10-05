No casualties in Akure as PDP, APC supporters clash

There was exchange of gunfire at the early hours of Sunday on Oba Adeshida road in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) clashed.

The fight was said to have been a reprisal over the killing of an APC member at Oba Nla, Akure, on Saturday night.

Several persons were mentioned to have been injured, while many vehicles were destroyed.

As at the time of this report, the fight had spread to Arakale.

Motorists had stopped plying the Oba Adeshida road at press time.

The police command has said nobody died in the clash.

It said one person, who was in injured, is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Spokesman Tee-Leo Ikoro told reporters that policemen had been drafted to the area.