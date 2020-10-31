Sinach’s ‘Way Maker’ named song of the Year at the 51st Dove Awards 2020

Recall that in August, Nigerian gospel singer, Sinach got multiple nominations from gospel music associations Dove annual awards earlier in august this year.

Well, she has made the country proud by clinching the most coveted award of the ceremony, ‘Song of the year’ with her sound ‘waymaker’ which was written in 2015.

She delivered a soul lifting performance of this song at the ceremony alongside Leeland and Mandisa. The awards ceremony was attended virtually by many gospel music enthusiasts from around the world on TV and online.

She expressed her delight and gratitude in an Instagram post earlier today.

Thank you Lord Jesus!! You told me “I have made you a story of my grace and favor” !! Here we go Lord!! @gospelmusicassoc @jackiepatillo .

@integritymusic My best friend, my husband @joe_egbu. Your support and love is a gift.

My family OKoro and Egbu Thank you to my mentor and life coach Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Sir! and my LoveWorld family! You saw it before anyone else did. My team and staff across the globe always working so hard with me. I love you all !! Thank you @leelandmooring for an amazing interpretation and your heart! Love you @mandisaofficial Africa, Nigeria this is for every dreamer ! God is more than enough! We will always win in Christ

#sinach #waymaker #peaceinthestorm #iknowwhoiam

The gospel music associations Dove annual awards is the most respected gospel music awards platform in the world.