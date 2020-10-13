Stella Damasus celebrates her look alike daughter as she clocks 18 (photo)

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus is celebrating her daughter, Angelica, as she turns 18 today October 13.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress wrote;

”Today the 13th of October is a special day for me. 18 years ago I gave birth to my twin and it was a memorable one. I cannot thank God enough for giving me a beautiful, intelligent, loving, caring, and amazing daughter. Happy birthday my angel @angelicatooni I love you too too much. #hbd #18thbirthday

#18yearsold”