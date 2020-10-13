Stella Damasus celebrates her look alike daughter as she clocks 18 (photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodEntertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus is celebrating her daughter, Angelica, as she turns 18 today October 13.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress wrote;

”Today the 13th of October is a special day for me. 18 years ago I gave birth to my twin and it was a memorable one. I cannot thank God enough for giving me a beautiful, intelligent, loving, caring, and amazing daughter. Happy birthday my angel @angelicatooni I love you too too much. #hbd #18thbirthday
#18yearsold”

See photos below;

