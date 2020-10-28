TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and…

The moment Eucharia cursed those accusing Uche Elendu of lying…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone…

End SARS: NBC sanctions AIT, Arise TV and Channels TV

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining…

I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home…

BBNaija: Our queen has to win – Kiddwaya says as he calls…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels…

Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the rock

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerian reality show, Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s 9 months relationship has allegedly hit the rock.

According to a twitter user identified as @Joyce IMHADE,  the couple have broken up and Rosie has returned the engagement ring Kachi proposed with. This she said happened after Kachi showed he cared less when Rosie lost her pregnancy in an accident.

@Joycee added that Kachi has been acting like a victim and telling everyone that cares to listen that Rosi has an attitude problem. She further revealed that the 32 year old has moved on by getting back with his ex girl friend.

READ ALSO

Ultimate Love star, Bola, shares videos of car her fans…

Drama as Nigerian lady laments over a guy who refuses to ask…

Recall that  the duo of Rosie and Kachi emerged winners of the reality show after polling the highest number of votes. The duo were supposed to win a lavish all-expenses-paid wedding, a fully furnished home and a cash prize of N5million after being married for a year.

Read all @Joyce IMHADE wrote on twitter;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

3 Weeks After She Was Assaulted, See How Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Looks…

Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of…

The moment Eucharia cursed those accusing Uche Elendu of lying that her store…

End SARS: NBC sanctions AIT, Arise TV and Channels TV

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

The moment Cardi B furiously confronted the Police for detaining her husband,…

I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home – Falz says as…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’ – Troll drags Regina…

BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi makes first appearance in Nollywood

All The Times Bobrisky Has Proved He Is Insanely Rich – See The New House…

Please pray for me – Actress Ada Ameh Says As She Finally Travels Down To Abuja…

Bobrisky Becomes The First Man And Woman To Own The Latest iPhone 12 Pro In…

Lekki Massacre: Nigerian Army finally admits it deployed soldiers to Lekki Toll…

I certainly couldn’t ‘ve asked for someone better – Omoni…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More