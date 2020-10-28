Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s relationship allegedly hit the rock

Nigerian reality show, Ultimate love winners, Rosie and Kachi’s 9 months relationship has allegedly hit the rock.

According to a twitter user identified as @Joyce IMHADE, the couple have broken up and Rosie has returned the engagement ring Kachi proposed with. This she said happened after Kachi showed he cared less when Rosie lost her pregnancy in an accident.

@Joycee added that Kachi has been acting like a victim and telling everyone that cares to listen that Rosi has an attitude problem. She further revealed that the 32 year old has moved on by getting back with his ex girl friend.

Recall that the duo of Rosie and Kachi emerged winners of the reality show after polling the highest number of votes. The duo were supposed to win a lavish all-expenses-paid wedding, a fully furnished home and a cash prize of N5million after being married for a year.

Read all @Joyce IMHADE wrote on twitter;