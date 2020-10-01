Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcome their first child together, a baby girl

Popular international artiste, Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, have welcomed their first child together, a girl.

The 41-year-old R&B singer Usher and his girlfriend, record executive Jenn Goicoechea, who is 37, have named baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond.

Usher made the announcement on Wednesday, 30th September 2020 via his page saying,

“We are feeling feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond.”

He also added “’Isn’t She lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.