Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze Reportedly Attacked By Hoodlums In Uyo (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

Reports making the rounds on social media have it that veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze was attacked by hoodlums in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state as he came out of his house.

The news was broke by an Instagram user who said the thespian was badly injured and brutalized after the attack. Another Twitter user with the name @simply_kemkem also revealed that the Nollywood actor’s phone and money was taken away from him

“Veteran Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze was attacked in Uyo on Thursday by hoodlums. They injured him, took his money and phones. Quick recovery sir” She wrote.

See photos of the damage below:

