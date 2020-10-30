We Are Ready To Show Lekki Shootings Footage – Lekki Concession Company reveals

Mr Gbolahan Agboluwaje, the Head of the Legal Department was summoned before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS and related abuses, where he disclosed that they had video footage of the Lekki shooting incident but they lack the investigation report to release it to the public.

In his own words: “LCC is prepared to air the footage before the panel” but no investigative report or document is available.

“We have the footage. We do not have an investigation report because we know that investigations are ongoing and we have not been able to provide any document.

“We had a very short notice and we brought what we were able to lay our hands-on.”