We could have moved faster, We are sorry – Osinbajo apologises to protesters

As the End SARS protest continue to trends all over the country, vice Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a statement on Friday night apologised to the youths saying he understands their anger and frustration.

The VP in a post via his Twitter handle admitted that too many Nigerians have been brutalised by the police, who are paid to protect them.

On efforts to address the situation, Osinbajo said several meetings have been made with the leaders of the National Assembly, Police authorities and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He assured the youths that work is ongoing on some of the issues they’ve raised, adding that the 36 governors have been asked to set up judicial panels of inquiry to deliver justice to victims of police brutality in the country.

The VP also promised to update and engage the youths on steps being taken to address the situation and the youths’ demands.

Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry,” the vice president said.

