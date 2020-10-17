TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to…

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour,…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ –…

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba threatens to sue…

End SARS: Actress Omotola, family, join protest

We could have moved faster, We are sorry – Osinbajo apologises to protesters

News
By OluA
Osinbajo

As the End SARS protest continue to trends all over the country, vice Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a statement on Friday night apologised to the youths saying he understands their anger and frustration.

The VP in a post via his Twitter handle admitted that too many Nigerians have been brutalised by the police, who are paid to protect them.

On efforts to address the situation, Osinbajo said several meetings have been made with the leaders of the National Assembly, Police authorities and President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO

Daddy GO celebrates Yemi Osinbajo at 63

Don’t leave Aso Rock yet, Yoruba elders tell Osinbajo

He assured the youths that work is ongoing on some of the issues they’ve raised, adding that the 36 governors have been asked to set up judicial panels of inquiry to deliver justice to victims of police brutality in the country.

The VP also promised to update and engage the youths on steps being taken to address the situation and the youths’ demands.

Dear Nigerians, I know that many of you are angry, and understandably so. We could’ve moved faster and for this we are sorry,” the vice president said.

See tweet below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

”My wife slaps me and treats me like a slave” – Man set to leave his wife…

Man expresses worry after his wife who caught him cheating acts very friendly…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

EndSARS: My wife is protesting, I earn N64,000, bought my uniform –…

‘I am so grateful and in love with my son’ – Rapper, Nicki…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Guinea President names street after Buhari for his ‘fear Of God’

‘We are quiet but we are okay’ – John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen…

We could have moved faster, We are sorry – Osinbajo apologises to…

BREAKING: Anonymous shuts down Central Bank Of Nigeria website

Say their names – Protesters keep vigil nationwide as they pay respect to…

7 Most Insane Nigerian Celebrity Transformation Photos

JUST IN: Police Open Fire As Protesters Led By Phyno, Flavour, March To Dreaded…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More