Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy tweeted his Made In Lagos album will be out in a minute

On Wednesday night, Nigerian songster, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid took to his social media handle to reveal that his Made In Lagos album will be out in his next tweet and he added in a minute.

However, his tweet led fans to believe the album will be out last night or early this morning.

Many waited all through while others woke early in expectation of seeing the album online, well, it turned a minute by Wizkid could mean hours.

See also: “When I’m not a prisoner” – Prospective tenant shares photos of a house up for rent in Lagos

Fans have however taken to social media to react as they claim Wizkid toyed with their feelings once again.

See reactions below;

Woke up now, expecting tweets about how mad the album is lol. Everywhere still dry☹️. Wizkid carry us handicap again 🤪 #MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/r2rak224lx — Deolu (@blaqboydee) October 29, 2020

So Wizkid never still tweet the next tweet? I sleep wake up and still him ‘in a min’ never reach. Wizkid na coconut head #MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/nxMSCikfTT — UBA📧 (@holysaintbj) October 29, 2020

I just woke up and dis boy never drop #MadeinLagos 👀😫😑 Well he didn't say, he was dropping it yesternight tho🤣🤣🤣 Oooshey #Wizkid the only #Starboy#MIL soon come🤞 pic.twitter.com/XHxo7qDlD6 — Toxic Mummy GeeHoe (@cheekycat2015) October 29, 2020

@wizkidayo bro Wizkid, ur boys are still waiting for ur next tweet o..#MadeinLagos pic.twitter.com/x94hzf8Me4 — YANG of Kogi (@I_am_Mr_YANG) October 29, 2020

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album was expected to be out earlier this month but due to the End SARS protest he delayed the release in a show of solidarity.