Wizkid carry us handicap again – Reactions after Wizzy tweeted his Made In Lagos album will be out in a minute

Entertainment
By OluA

On Wednesday night, Nigerian songster, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid took to his social media handle to reveal that his Made In Lagos album will be out in his next tweet and he added in a minute.

However, his tweet led fans to believe the album will be out last night or early this morning.

Many waited all through while others woke early in expectation of seeing the album online, well, it turned a minute by Wizkid could mean hours.

Fans have however taken to social media to react as they claim Wizkid toyed with their feelings once again.

See reactions below;

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album was expected to be out earlier this month but due to the End SARS protest he delayed the release in a show of solidarity.

