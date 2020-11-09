’15 years since I got called to the Nigerian Bar’ – Ebuka says as he shares throwback photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


In a post he shared on Sunday, Ebuka said November 8 was exactly 15 years when he was called to the Nigerian bar after graduation from Law School.

“15 years today since I got called to the Nigerian Bar!!! How It’s Going vs How It Started,” he captioned the photo.

Ebuka Uchendu is the host of popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija. He is also the anchor of Rubbin Minds on Channels TV.

