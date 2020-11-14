Actress, Yetunde Bakare warns men sending her nudes, reveals what she’ll do if they don’t stop

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
yetunder Bakare

Nollywood actress, Yetunde Bakare has issues a warning statement to men who send her nude photos on Instagram.

According to the actress, she intends to expose these men if they do not stop sending her their nudes  because she feels harassed sexually.

Taking to her official Instagram page to give this warning, Yetunde wrote;

“Please to y’all sending nudes to my dm kindly stop before I disgrace you publicly ! I don’t care about long d**k so y’all should stop harassing me somebody can’t even check dm in peace which one is 10 commandments of eating P**sy ..please y’all should avoid me”

See some reactions from her fans below;

@ola_magictouch wrote “Let me laugh in peace men face more harassment then women aspa nudes in the DM ”

@olamilekan3182 wrote “Some men can just be useless shaa…na wah oooo.let your private part be private and public be public now”

@iamgraciousbee wrote “It’s the 10 commandments of eating p**sy for me”

 

Via Instagram
