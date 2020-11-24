BBNaija: Friendship Scattered As Ka3na Unfollows Lucy On Instagram (Photo)

Things might have fallen apart between reality TV stars, Ka3na and Lucy Edet according to findings on Social media. Ka3na and Lucy’s friendship is seemingly no more as the boss lady has unfollowed her friend on Instagram.

Apparently, Ka3na’s pledge act of love and pledge to be with Lucy as friends till the end of time was all a dream as a trip down to her Instagram page reveals they are no more friends.

READ ALSO: BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her to a sleepover in her mansion (Photos)

Ka3na is still mad at Lucy for befriending Nengi and going to the extent of hailing her under a photo she shared on her Instagram page. Her actions are believed to the reason she unfollowed her on Instagram.

Is Ka3na desperate to trend or hates Lucy for real?

See screenshot below: