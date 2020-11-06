BBNaija: Ike Onyema spotted with Kimoprah after break-up with Mercy (Video)

Former BBNaija house mate and reality TV star Ike Onyema has been spotted hanging out with another reality star, Kimoprah, just few days after it was rumoured he broke up with Mercy Eke.

The duo were seen entering the lounge of a popular nightclub together.

See also: Love you forever – Basketmouth, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Ike shared the video on his Instagram story. Although both reality TV stars are under the same management, Play Network Africa, it may, however, seem like a message to Ike’s longtime girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

Recall that Ike and Mercy are no longer an item. This comes after Mercy Eke had confirmed to a fan that she and Ike are no longer together.

Also, Ike on his part, has been replying fans who have been asking him how he is handling the break-up.

Watch video below;