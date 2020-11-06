BBNaija star Cee-c shakes Instagram with sultry photos as she celebrates 28th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Cee-c

Big Brother Naija season 3 controversial housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-c has shook Instagram with some sultry photos she shared on her birthday today, 6th of November.

Captioning the photos on Instagram, Cee-c wrote;

Any plant u put in the ground, grows… Some plants grow and die; some grow & flourish. Whether a plant grows & dies or grows and flourishes isn’t the point here. The main point is the correlation between failure & growth. My mindset is growth-centric.

My failures have equipped me with lessons and experiences that are invaluable. My failures are making me become an expert in success. Many times I wanted to shut it all down and call it quits.But I found reassurance in the fact that the plants I put in the ground for my life were growing, slowly but steadily.

If someone had told me that the down times and trying times in my life were actually growth indicators, I would have embraced and cherished them even more. Because, I Cynthia Nwadiora, have grown- and will continue to grow. Words fail me to express my gratitude to you all for your awesome birthday wishes.

Your continued support and belief in me through the years will forever be appreciated. Thank you God for permitting me to join the Class of 28. From the bottom of my heart, I love you all. 

See the photos below;

Via Instagram
