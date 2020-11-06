BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die – Nengi blasts haters in new video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Big Brother Naija Star, Nengi Hampson has replied to those hating on her new milestone of becoming a Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

According to reports, the Governor of the state, Duoye Diri appointed the 22 year old as a Senior Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Ambassador of Girls Child and the Face of Bayelsa State. This he said is a way of showing the ex-model and actress appreciation for her composure and commitment on the reality show.

The appointment has raise quite a lot of eyebrows on Social media as netizens asked for the basis of her appointment to a political office after a stint in the Big Brother Naija Show,

In response to these concerns, Nengi while parading the Bayelsa State capital called out her haters for not congratulationg her on her new fit.

Watch the video below:

