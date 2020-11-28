‘Be careful who you open up to’ – Dbanj’s wife, Lineo advises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Dbanj

Multiple award winning singer, Dbanj’s wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow took to her Instastory on Instagram to advise people to be careful who they open up to.

According to Didi as she is fondly called, people need to be careful who they open up to because not everyone who smiles in ones face has ones best interest at heart.

In her words;

“Be very mindful of who you open up to, even jokingly… because not everyone who smiles with you has your best interest at heart”

See how some social media users reacted to Didi’s advise;

@l.tobiloba wrote “Yes, she’s right! They smile openly in disguise but slowing looking forward to your downfall!”

@_____z.e.e wrote “Nothing but the truth”

@ademolaadebayo_ wrote “You’re right. Some are enemy in disguise”

@blackmiss.stores wrote “Very very true. Some will be laughing at your predicament inside their mind but keep a straight face as you share your troubles.”

Via Instablog9ja
