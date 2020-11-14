Davido loves his son more than his two daughters – Lady gives reasons on social media

A Nigerian lady has accused Davido of favoritism amongst his kids after the singer unveiled his son as the Album Cover for his recently released project.

Davido who unveiled Ifeanyi as the cover art for his A Better Time Album and a lady on social media does not deem it the right thing to do.

she wrote:

Someone just pointed out to me that Davido has 2 daughters, but only put a child on the cover of his album when he had a son. Shey you people want to pretend like the prioritization of Male children doesn’t exist? Cool. Argue amongst yourselves

Social media users pounced on her immediately, calling her out for not having a proper knowledge of the singer whose Music label has his daughter’s face as the logo.

See some reactions below: ‘