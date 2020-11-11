I won’t hide you anymore – Davido says as he unveils Ifeanyi on A better Time Album cover

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has unveiled the Art Cover of his imminent album A Better Time.

The album which has been making raves on social media as fans anticipate its release drops on Friday and Davido has used the face of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke as the album cover.

Taking to instagram, the proud father said he’s no longer hiding his son from the world and decided to give him a debut in his new project.

“I won’t keep you any longer” Davido partly wrote.

Giving more insight on all that has culminated in the production of his new project, Davido talks about how the year has been a challenging one and his album is set to user in A Better Time.

“This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00 WAT” The singer wrote.

He also gave due credits and appreciation to all the big wits, home and abroad that featured in the album.

Thank you @chrisbrownofficial @thuggerthugger1@nickiminaj @shomadjozi @iammayorkun@mugeezxkamikaze @sautisol @tiwasavage @nas@bella_shmurda @lilbaby_1 @ckay_yo for making this classic with me 🎤 ❤️

See the photo below:

