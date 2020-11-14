TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Davido Wizkid, Burna Boy are all copycats and fake artistes” – BlackFace

Social Media dramaEntertainment
By OluA

Nigerian artiste, BlackFace, has said he cannot work with the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Mayorkun because they are copy cats and fake artistes.

Blackface, who is a former member of the now defunct Platashun Boiz music group made this submission in an Instagram comment reply.

It all started when a fan took to his comment session and told him that the only way he would get back prominence is by featuring Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Mayorkun.

Replying to the fan’s comment on his Instagram post, BlackFace told him that Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Mayorkun are all copycats and that he does not have time for fake artistes.

BlackFace in conclusion said he is ready and open to work with any recording and performing artiste who is real and not fake.

See their exchange below;

