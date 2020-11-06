Erica, Laycon and Tacha’s fans are back to disturbing our timeline with trends

Big Brother Naija reality TV stars’ fans are back to tending their favorites on popular micro blogging platform, Twitter.

Titans, Elites and Icons who are fan bases to Tacha Ibinabo Akide, Erica Nlewedim and Laycon respectively have returned to using daily hash tags in honour of their celeb faves.

The ‘ritual’ started last year with Tacha Titans.

Titans honored the Rivers born serial entrepreneur with custom hash tags, trending her effortlessly daily which reportedly earned her a Guinness world record.

However, after Erica was also disqualified this year, her fans took a cue from Titans to trend her. Laycon’s fans also did same after her was announced winner of the show.

We saw hash tags like: #Tachaourkidney, #Ericastargirl, #Laycongracepikin, #Tachatitans etc stay hours on the trend table.

Fast forward to weeks back during the Endsars protests, these fan bases took a break in order to join and amplify the struggle against police brutality.

Recall that Tacha was hailed for using her huge and interactive platform to amplify the protest.

Laycon and Erica also joined in.

A quick check through the Twitter trend table today shows that these fan bases have resumed their daily jobs.

See below;