He must be able to speak in tongues, have evidence of paying tithes – Lady lists requirements for future partner

A lady identified as @JoneishaHolman has stirred reactions on Twitter after listing the qualities a man must have before asking her out.

According to her, the man must be Holy Ghost filled and be able to speak in spiritual tongues.

@JoneishaHolman went on to add that the man must have a leader who he readily submits to.

The lady said if the person is not a consistent tither, church attendee, and lover of God, there is a zero chance that they would date.

Her tweet as spark reaction with some condemning her need for a ‘perfect’ man, saying with that yardstick, she will not be getting a partner soon.

Dating me, You have to be born again, Holy Ghost filled with the evidence of speaking in tongues, submitted to a leader, serving, seed sower, tither, consistent church attender, you have to LOVE GOD, FEAR GOD, you have to pray, HOLY, & have a genuine heart for God & His people! — Kingdom Woman🔥 (@JoneishaHolman) November 16, 2020

@Rre_Thabana said:

“It’s gna be a long wait for you, sometimes you gda pray “Lord God please provide me with a partner that’s after your heart” and the rest shall be added unto you..this lists often don’t work..a man asked God for a wife and God showed her a sister in the church that was blind.”

@thejazzychild said:

“Not to burst your bubble, you can have all of these & the person still a BIG jer*k! Speaking in tongues, praying, church going etc, won’t pay bills, give you affection or resolve issues. Imagine your spouse praying issues away when you should sit down and talk it through.

@Olayinka_yklein said:

“It’s good anyway, but hope you possess all this qualities too. Moreover, look into the physical too cos you won’t be living in the spirit all the days of your life.”

@welvarendng said: